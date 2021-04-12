Rebar Coupler Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Rebar Coupler, which studied Rebar Coupler industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
The leading manufactures mainly are AGF Group, nVent, Tokyo Tekko, Peikko Group and Terwa AGF Group is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.97% in 2017.There are mainly four type product of Rebar Coupler market: Tapered Thread Type, Parallel Thread Type, MBT Type and Grout Type.Geographically, the global Rebar Coupler market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 35% in 2017. The next is North America.
Rebar coupler is a part of Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools. Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools is a set of four components that help to model and manage. Rebar Coupler is widely used in high-rise buildings, bridges, nuclear more.
Leading Vendors
Terwa
BARUS
NVent
Henglian
Dextra Group
CRH
Tokyo Tekko
Glus
Iron Man
Peikko Group
Sida Jianmao
AGF Group
Rebar Coupler Market: Application Outlook
Building Construction
Others
Rebar Coupler Market: Type Outlook
Tapered Thread Bar Coupler
Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler
MBT Coupler
Grout Sleeve Coupler
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Rebar Coupler manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Rebar Coupler
Rebar Coupler industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Rebar Coupler industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Rebar Coupler Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Rebar Coupler market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Rebar Coupler market and related industry.
