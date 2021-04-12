Reactive Diluents Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Reactive Diluents, which studied Reactive Diluents industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

The aliphatic type is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The growth in the use of aliphatic reactive diluents is due to their wide use in almost all the end-use industries. Moreover, low raw material cost and easy production process also fuels the demand for aliphatic reactive diluents, globally.The paints & coatings segment is projected to be the largest application segment of reactive diluents during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume, owing to the rapid urbanization and growing population. This is also mainly due to the number of projects being commissioned and tendered in various emerging countries.

Reactive diluents are substances which reduce the viscosity of a lacquer for processing and become part of the lacquer during its subsequent curing via copolymerization. Diluents (or thinners) are usually added to lacquers to reduce their viscosity (they are used to adjust the rheology).

Competitive Players

The Reactive Diluents market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Hexion

DIC Corporation

Olin

IPOX Chemicals

Huntsman

Evonik

Cardolite

EMS-Griltech

Bluestar Wuxi Petrochemical

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Leuna-Harze

Kukdo Chemicals

Atul Chemicals

Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Royce

Arkema

Adeka

King Industries

Cargill

Sachem

Reactive Diluents Application Abstract

The Reactive Diluents is commonly used into:

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives

Others

Type Outline:

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Reactive Diluents Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Reactive Diluents Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Reactive Diluents Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Reactive Diluents Market in Major Countries

7 North America Reactive Diluents Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Reactive Diluents Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Reactive Diluents Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Reactive Diluents Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Reactive Diluents manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Reactive Diluents

Reactive Diluents industry associations

Product managers, Reactive Diluents industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Reactive Diluents potential investors

Reactive Diluents key stakeholders

Reactive Diluents end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Reactive Diluents Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Reactive Diluents market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Reactive Diluents market and related industry.

