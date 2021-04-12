Professional Diagnostics Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027
The global Professional Diagnostics market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
The increasing focus on diagnosing life-threatening conditions, such as sepsis and acute cardiac infarction, boosts the point of care testing (POCT) segment, which, in turn, will drive this market’s growth.
The global professional diagnostics market is expected to grow at a high rate in the forecast period.
The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future. Furthermore, we also provide unique company survey study according to the client’s customized requirements.
Leading industry players covered in this report are:
Menarini Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Danaher
Abcam
A&T Corporation
Abbott Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare
Roche Diagnostics
Acon Laboratories
Accriva Diagnostics
Abaxis
Affymetrix
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Professional Diagnostics Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Professional Diagnostics can be segmented into:
Immunochemistry
Clinical Microbiology
POCT
Hematology
Hemostasis
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Professional Diagnostics Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Professional Diagnostics Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Professional Diagnostics Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Professional Diagnostics Market in Major Countries
7 North America Professional Diagnostics Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Professional Diagnostics Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Professional Diagnostics Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Professional Diagnostics Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
In-depth Professional Diagnostics Market Report: Intended Audience
Professional Diagnostics manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Professional Diagnostics
Professional Diagnostics industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Professional Diagnostics industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
