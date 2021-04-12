Powertrain Components – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Powertrain Components market.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Powertrain Components market are:
Eaton Corporation
Aisin Seiki
Bosch Group
GKN plc
RSB Group
Convertech, Inc
Dana Incorporated
BorgWarner
Continental Automotive
Delphi Automotive PLC
Federal Mogul
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
Dana Holding Corporation
Optimas
Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd.
NEAPCO
Rockwell Automation
Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co
Visteon
Powertrain Components Market: Application Outlook
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Type Segmentation
Turbocharged Engine + Dual Clutch
Turbocharged Engine + AT
Turbocharged Engine + CVT
Naturally aspirated Engine + CVT
Naturally aspirated Engine + AT
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Powertrain Components Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Powertrain Components Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Powertrain Components Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Powertrain Components Market in Major Countries
7 North America Powertrain Components Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Powertrain Components Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Powertrain Components Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Powertrain Components Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Powertrain Components market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Audience:
-Powertrain Components manufacturers
-Powertrain Components traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Powertrain Components industry associations
-Product managers, Powertrain Components industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
Powertrain Components Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Powertrain Components market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Powertrain Components market and related industry.
