Plus Size Clothing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Plus Size Clothing Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Plus Size clothing market is projected the fastest growth in apparel product market due to obese population The trend of body positivity and growth of confidence among plus size customers due to well-built fashion advertisement. In Apparel segment women’s plus size clothing is the fastest growing market in upcoming years. Rising obesity, Body Positive trend and rapid online retail population are key driven factors of Plus size clothing market. For instance, Recently, Nike introduced its plus size campaign. The plus size mannequins of both male and female unveiled Oxford Street in London to encourage people for Body positive. However, more expensive and complex to manufacture and Lack of diversity in clothing variety of plus size are restraining the growth of market over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Plus Size Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America lead the market growth in terms highest obesity rate and people are being more positive regarding their body structure. However, APAC is witnessed for fastest growing market growth because of increasing overweight population in forecasting years.

Key Players in Global Plus Size Clothing Market

Forever21 Inc.

Ralph Lauren

MANGO

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hanesbrands Inc.

Evans

FTF IP COMPANY, INC.

Lucky Brand LLC

Old Navy, LLC

Torrid LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Tops

Jeans and Trousers

Tees and T-shirts

Innerwear

Dresses and Jumpsuits

Jackets and Outerwear

Other

By Pricing:

High

Medium

Low

By Size:

1XL

2XL

3XL

4XL

Above 4XL

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of Global Plus Size Clothing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors