Plus Size Clothing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global Plus Size Clothing Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Plus Size clothing market is projected the fastest growth in apparel product market due to obese population The trend of body positivity and growth of confidence among plus size customers due to well-built fashion advertisement. In Apparel segment women’s plus size clothing is the fastest growing market in upcoming years. Rising obesity, Body Positive trend and rapid online retail population are key driven factors of Plus size clothing market. For instance, Recently, Nike introduced its plus size campaign. The plus size mannequins of both male and female unveiled Oxford Street in London to encourage people for Body positive. However, more expensive and complex to manufacture and Lack of diversity in clothing variety of plus size are restraining the growth of market over the forecasting period 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the Plus Size Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America lead the market growth in terms highest obesity rate and people are being more positive regarding their body structure. However, APAC is witnessed for fastest growing market growth because of increasing overweight population in forecasting years.
Key Players in Global Plus Size Clothing Market
Forever21 Inc.
Ralph Lauren
MANGO
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Hanesbrands Inc.
Evans
FTF IP COMPANY, INC.
Lucky Brand LLC
Old Navy, LLC
Torrid LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Tops
Jeans and Trousers
Tees and T-shirts
Innerwear
Dresses and Jumpsuits
Jackets and Outerwear
Other
By Pricing:
High
Medium
Low
By Size:
1XL
2XL
3XL
4XL
Above 4XL
By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LA
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
