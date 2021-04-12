Piping Bags Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2029

Expansion in the Baking Products Market to Create Opportunities for Piping Bags Market

The piping bags are cone shaped or triangular shaped, hand held bags which are used to pipe semi-solid foods by pressing them through a narrow opening at one end for various end use applications. The piping bags are filled through the wider opening at one end, which is rolled and closed and then squeezed to extrude its contents. Owing to the enormous growth in bakery and confectionery food products market, the global piping bags market is also likely to observe immense traction among the consumers.

Moreover, due to the expansion of the food and beverage industry, the requirement of certain products to enhance beautification of the food products leads to the growth in the piping bags market. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are expected to hold the major share in the global piping bags market, owing to the growth in the baking products industry in these regions.

The dominating market players prevailing in the piping bags market are currently focusing on the product designs, innovations, and advancements, to enhance the capabilities and storage quantities of the piping bags. Research and development activities are also being taking place actively to improve the product safety, design, and recyclability of the piping bags.

Custom Piping Bags are likely to Boost the Overall Market

The piping bags are majorly used in the cakes and pastry industry to the aesthetic properties of the products. Owing to the rapid growth in the cakes and pastry industry, the market for piping bags is likely to expand over the forecast period. The increasing tendency of the consumers shifting towards the specialty and visibly pleasing foods.

Moreover, the burgeoning demand for the quality food packaging materials and maturing consumers’ perception towards the necessity of quality food packaging in the developing economies are surging the growth of the piping bags market. However, the stringent rules and regulations on the use of the plastic bags limits the use of the piping bags made from plastics as well, thus impeding the growth of the piping market globally.

Global Piping Bags Market to Gain Humungous Traction Among Consumers

The global market for piping bags can be segmented based on the material type, end –use application, and distribution channel. On the basis of the material type, the global market for piping bags can be segmented into canvas, disposable, polyester, polyurethane, cotton, and others. The disposable piping bags can be further segmented into high grip disposable bags, non-slip disposable bags, soft disposable bags, and stripper bag inserts.

The cotton piping bags can be further segmented into polyethylene lined and polyurethane lined. Based on the end use application, the global piping bags market can be segmented into bakery, confectionery, beverages, and other applications. Based on the distribution channels, the global piping market can be segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect sales channels in the piping bags market, can be further segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Geographically, the piping bags market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Major Regions are Likely to Maintain their Dominating Share in the Piping Bags Market

Among seven regions considered for the study, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are likely to have a dominating share in the piping bags market, owing to the boost on the market for bakery and confectionery products in the regions. Several developing economies such as China, India among others are likely to observe high growth during the forecast period from the year 2019 – 2029.

High Investments in the Research & Development Boosts the Global Piping Bags Market

There are several companies that are investing heavily in the piping bags market and on their research and development. These companies are majorly focusing on the development of new and enhanced products, which has ultimately led to an increased number of product launches in the global piping bags market. Some of the key players in the piping bags market are WebstaurantStore Food Service, Schur®Star Systems GmbH, Keeplastics AB, Polynova Nissen, The Piping Bag Company, Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc., American Plastics Company, WILTON Brands LLC, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the piping bags market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to piping bags market segments such as nature, source, ingredient type, distribution channel, and geography.

The piping bags market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Piping Bags Market Segments

Piping Bags Market Dynamics

Piping Bags Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for the piping bags market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per the segments of piping bags. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

