Outboard Electric Motors Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Forecasts 2019 to 2024

Executive Summary

Outboard Electric Motors market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 105.7 million by 2024, from US$ 68 million in 2019.

Top Key Players:

Torqeedo

Suzhou Parsun Power Machine

Minn Kota

AquaWatt

CSM Tech

MotorGuide

Ray Electric Outboards

Elco Motor Yachts

Aquamot

Krautler Elektromaschinen

ePropulsion Technology

A Glimpse over the highlights of the report covers:

Global Outboard Electric Motors Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

The analyzed data on the Outboard Electric Motors market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

This study considers the Outboard Electric Motors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

Outboard Electric Trolling Motor

Segmentation by application:

Civil Entertainment

Municipal Application

Commercial Application

Other Application

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Outboard Electric Motors market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the Outboard Electric Motors market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Outboard Electric Motors market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Outboard Electric Motors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Outboard Electric Motors development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation