Online Video Platform Market 2021 – Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2025

Online video platforms are becoming popular across many brands and enterprises for creating an impact on their customers in an interactive manner. The online video platforms are also used by many artists to showcase their art to millions of audiences across the globe more efficiently. These artists are creating and uploading their pre-recorded and live videos to reach out the many users at minimum cost.

The global online video platform market in media & entertainment was pegged at $254 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $915 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.5% during the period from 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into individual, content creator, and brand & enterprises. The brands and enterprises segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market. However, the individual segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. By geography, the market is divided into North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest remarkable growth in the forecast period.

The report also includes an analysis of the major market players that are currently active in the market. The leading companies that are included in the report are Ooyala Inc., Akamai technologies, Panopto, Frame.io, Inc., YouTube, MediaMelon Inc., Kaltura Inc., Brightcove Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Comcast Technology Solutions. They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 20.40%, owing to surge of internet connectivity due to decrease in data cost and rise in popularity of live content, especially sports events.

The global online video platform market in media & entertainment is divided into type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video live streaming, and others. The video content delivery network segment held the largest market share, contributing about one-fifth of the total market in 2017. However, the live streaming segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is divided into video sharing, commercial video platform, and others. The video-sharing segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than half of the market. However, the commercial video platforms segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the study period.

