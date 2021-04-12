Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Trends, Business Growth and Global Developments 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) investments from 2021 till 2025.

The Nigerian Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is expected to register a growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Maersk Line, DHL International GmbH., Creseada International Limited, Bollore Transport and Logistics, MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), ABC Transport, LOGISTIQ XPEDITORS LIMITED, REDOXCORP SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LIMITED, GWX, Redline Logistics, AGS Movers Lagos, UPS (United Postal Services) among others.

Market Overview:

The growth in the market is driven by the growth in the intra-continental trade via the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Moreover, the growth in the manufacturing sector and the change in the consumption patterns contribute to the market growth, with a higher generation of demand for logistics services.

The major pullbacks of the economy are the infrastructure deficits and the fragmented of supply chains in the countries. The African countries require to massively and strategically invest in connectivity and infrastructure. Along with the infra development, the synchronization of regulations related to different sectors (such as pharmaceutical products) and sub-regional blocks is necessary to support trade and an advantageous business climate.

The developing transport infrastructure also supports the growth of the market. The African government is under talks to develop the roads, railway and maritime connectivity of the countries. Nigeria and South Africa – the biggest economies on the continent of Africa are under talks of collaborative work to build road network on the continent.

Key Market Trends:

AfCFTA to Increase Intra Regional Trade

The intra-Africa trade currently is limited to 15% of Africas total trade, indicating a very weak intra-regional value chain as compared to Asia, where it is at 80%. With the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which is the world’s largest free trade zone signed by 54 countries and is expected to revolutionize trade across the continent, the trade volume and hence the economy of the continent is expected to grow significantly. The act will focus on increasing the production capabilities in an exceedingly competitive Nigeria landscape.

With the agreement implemented, the manufacturing and production of essentials and value-added products will increase improving the economic diversification and accelerating structural transformation, increasing the investments and decreasing the dependence on labour forces; shaping the competitiveness of African economy by productivity gains. With the increase in in-house production in South Africa, Nigeria exports are also expected to increase.

Although Nigeria signed the agreement in July 2019, in October, it slapped a ban on the movement of all goods from countries like Benin, Niger and Cameroon, banning all trade import and export with its neighbouring countries to curb the smuggling of goods like rice, tomatoes and poultry and strengthen Nigerias agricultural sector. The ban was removed in December with the strong determination of not allowing any smuggling and other destructive trade practices to continue unchecked in the country, undermining the nations development efforts.

The key insights of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

