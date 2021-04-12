New Research Report On Insulation Blow-in Machine Market Is Growing In Huge Demand In 2018-2028

According to a recent Fact.MR study, worldwide sales of insulation blow-in machine closed in on nearly 30,000 units, and are estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 5.8% in 2019. The insulation blow-in machine industry growth has been underpinned by a wide range of trends, especially the growing demand for energy efficient insulation along with increasing adoption of HVAC systems in both residential and commercial sectors. In addition, demand for thermal and acoustic insulation in industrial buildings to improve cooling and heating systems continues to drive the growth of insulation blow-in machine market

The study finds that rising popularity and adoption of insulation blow-in machine are remarkably influenced by its use of recycled waste materials such as fiberglass, cellulose, and rock wool that are environment positive, cheap, effective, easy to install, and have relatively high R-value. Further, opportunities are imminent in insulation blow-in machine market, as manufacturers continue to shift their focus towards portable products, amid rising home improvements and DIY activities for filling in attic spaces, wall cavities, and joist cavities. Addition of chemicals in loose-fill insulation materials to provide fire resistance properties for specific industrial application such as in cookhouse will continue to provide potential growth prospects of the insulation blow-in machine market.

North America Lead Gains in Insulation Blow-in Machine Market

According to the study, North America is likely to retain its leading position in insulation blow-in machine market, representing sales of over 10,000 units in 2018. As old infrastructure gets worn out and prices of new construction rises, homeowners in the region are focusing on home improvement and renovation activities including blown-in insulation, thereby impacting the market growth. East Asia, on the other hand, has witnessed an exponential rise in the construction industry on the back of improving economic conditions, government initiatives in infrastructural development, and high disposable income. This, coupled with increasing installation of HVAC systems in urban areas will complement the expansion of insulation blow-in machine market in East Asia.

Cellulose Sales for Insulation Blow-in Machine Continue to Remain High

Cellulose has been growing in popularity as the most preferred material for blown-in insulation, as it provides green, efficient, non-toxic, and affordable thermal or acoustic insulation. Building and Construction Technology (BCT) of UMass Amherst declared cellulose insulation as a smart alternative to fiberglass, while the Cellulose Insulation Manufacturers Association (CIMA) claimed that insulating a house of 1500 square feet with cellulose will recycle as much as newspaper as an individual will utilize in 40 years. In 2018, cellulose sales for insulation blow-in machine exceeded 18,000 units, accounting of nearly 60% volume share of insulation blow-in machine market. Although the demand for fiberglass blown-in insulation is also anticipated to witness significant growth, several health hazards along with stringent regulations set by OSHA and NAIMA regarding the use of fiberglass may negatively impact its sales growth.

The study opines that electric operation of insulation blow-in machine continues to gain increasing momentum, owing to its higher operational efficiency, durability, and no-emission, as compared to gas and diesel operations. Growing consumer inclination towards green insulation to lower environmental impact and improve energy conservation along with technological advancements will augment the segmental growth of insulation blow-in machine market.

According to the study, demand for insulation blow-in machine will remain robust in residential sector, accounting for approximately 70% share in 2018. Ever-rising number of residents and buildings are likely to increase the need for insulation of both new and existing wall cavities and attics. In addition, numerous advantages of blown-in insulation in effectively decreasing the amount of sound transmission between walls and providing thermal insulation to improve energy savings will continue to push the demand of insulation blow-in machines.

The Fact.MR study also offers a long-term forecast of the insulation blow-in machine market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The insulation blow-in market is projected to exhibit a volume CAGR of 6.2% through 2028.

