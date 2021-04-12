Industry Stakeholders in Electric Motor Market Aim at Implant Modifications to Improve Outcomes in ELECTRIC MOTOR : BMRC

Electric Motor Market Report contains key drivers and Restraints of the market with their information and market competition situation among the vendors and company profile. Product picture, specification, classification, category are also mentioned. Comprehensively evaluates absolute scrutiny of the competitive landscape, covering value chain and key players.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Electric Motor industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Electric Motor industry.

Scope of The Report:

The increase in requirement for superior machine management in automotive sector, due to the extreme efficiency of AC synchronous motors powers the development of electric motor market in India. The laws such as MEPS (Minimum Energy Performance Standards), powers the development of energy competent electric motors market all over the world.

The electric motor creates mechanical energy from electrical energy. Its elements comprise bearings, rotor, air gap, stator, commutator, and windings. Factors such as torque requirements, angular movements, speed, acceleration, and control make AC motors a perfect option for robotic system makers.

The global electric motor market is divided into output power, motor type, application, voltage range, region, and speed. On the basis of motor type, the global market is segmented into DC, AC, and hermetic motors. AC motors has two sub-divisions, which comprises induction AC motor and synchronous AC motors. In the same way, DC motor is additionally divided into brushless DC motor and brushed DC motor. The AC motor segment held the biggest share, owing to rise in requirement for energy-competent conveyor systems in automotive and manufacturing sectors. On the basis of output power, it is divided into fractional horsepower (FHP) output and integral horsepower (IHP) output. Based on voltage range, the market is divided into 10-20 V, 9 V & below, 60 V & above, and 21-60 V. The 60 V & above motor section had the biggest share, owing to its elevation in requirement in heavy industrial machinery sector for energy-competent conveyor systems in automotive and manufacturing sectors.

In this report, our team offers a thorough investigation of Electric Motor Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players right now. Alongside an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination, section insightful information, and market forecast are offered in the full investigation, and so forth.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Electric Motor Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key Benefits for Electric Motor Market Reports

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Post-Consumer Electric Motor market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer Electric Motor market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Post-Consumer Electric Motor market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in

Top Key Players:

Siemens AG

Ametek Incorporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Baldor Electric Incorporation

Asmo Corporation Limited

ARC Systems Incorporation

Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation

Brook Crompton UK Limited

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Rockwell Automation Incorporation.

Key Highlights of the Electric Motor Market Report :

Electric Motor Market Study Coverage: It incorporates key market sections, key makers secured, the extent of items offered in the years considered, worldwide Electric Motor market and study goals. Moreover, it contacts the division study gave in the report based on the sort of item and applications.

Electric Motor Market Executive outline: This area stresses the key investigations, market development rate, serious scene, market drivers, patterns, and issues notwithstanding the naturally visible pointers.

Electric Motor Market Production by Region: The report conveys information identified with import and fare, income, creation, and key players of every single local market contemplated are canvassed right now.

Electric Motor Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This portion likewise provides SWOT investigation, items, generation, worth, limit, and other indispensable elements of the individual player.

Electric Motor Market Report Covers the Following Segments:

By Motor Type: Alternate Current (AC) Motor (Synchronous AC motors, Induction AC motor), Direct Current (DC) Motor (Brushed DC motor, Brushless DC motor), Hermetic Motor

By Output Power: Integral Horsepower (IHP) Output, Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Output

By Voltage Range: 9 V & Below, 10-20 V, 21-60 V, 60 V & Above

By Application: Industrial machinery, Motor vehicles, Heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) equipment, Aerospace & transportation, Household appliances, Other

By Speed (RPM): Low-Speed Electric Motors (Less Than 1,000 RPM), Medium-Speed Electric Motors (1,001-25,000 RPM), High-Speed Electric Motors (25,001-75,000 RPM), Ultrahigh-Speed Electric Motors (Greater Than 75,001 RPM)

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Product Launch And Partnership By Major Players To Power Growth In The Market

Major players in the global market for electric motor adopted product launch and partnership as its major developmental tactic to branch out its business and enhance its product portfolio. For example, WEG S.A, and Spanish private firm, a leading provider of pork, in January 2019 inked partnership deal. As per the deal Spanish private firm has set up W22 Magnet IE4 electric motors at the Manresa facilities in refrigeration system. In the same manner, Nord Drivesystems in December 2017 rolled out IE4, AC synchronous motors for applications in food & beverage sectors. Via this decision Nord branched out its portfolio of PM synchronous motor.

Increase in mergers and acquisitions by leading companies in the electric motors market over the past few years have power the growth of global market. Current market consolidation can be majorly credited to the rising requirement for product innovation, organizational efficiency, market expansion, and technological advancements. Huge-scale industries purchase small-scale companies to elevate their market attendance and branch out their business. Over the coming years, due to several acquisitions, the electric motor market in India has grown.

For example, some of the prominent acquisitions are: Bosch completely purchased EM-motive in 2019. WEG S.A. in 2018 purchased Antriebstechnik KATT Hessen GmbH. Nidec purchased the Emerson Electric Company’s electric motor business in 2017. WEG purchased Bluffton Motor Works LLC in 2017.

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global Electric Motor Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Electric Motor Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the global Electric Motor Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the global Electric Motor Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Electric Motor Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Electric Motor Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Electric Motor Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

