Impact of COVID-19 on Cesium Carbonate Market – Global Industry Analysis 2025

Cesium carbonate, a white crystalline compound, is prepared by thermal decomposition of cesium oxalate and has high solubility in polar solvents such as water, alcohol, and DMF. Cesium, considered to be the rarest alkali metals found, is the primary source for deriving cesium carbonate. Cesium carbonate is used in the alkylation of organic compounds and in energy conversion devices such as fuel cells, magneto-hydrodynamic generators, and polymer solar cells. About two-thirds of the world’s known reserves of pollucite (used to produce cesium) is based at Bernic Lake located in Southeastern Manitoba, U.S. The inclusion of cesium carbonate leads to an efficient mechanism for the aerobic oxidation of different kinds of alcohols into ketones and aldehydes at room temperature.

Energy conversion devices such as magneto-hydrodynamic generators, thermionic emitters, and fuel cells are witnessing an increase in demand for cesium carbonate. The reason for this rise in demand for cesium carbonate is that it increases the energy effectiveness of the power conversion of solar cells and enhances the life of the equipment. Moreover, cesium carbonate has diverse applications in the chemical industry for N-alkylation of compounds such as sulfonamides, amines, β-lactams, indoles, heterocyclic compounds, N-substituted aromatic imides, and phthalimides. Several research studies have found that cesium carbonate is also useful in therapies for cancer treatment, which is further projected to drive the market. However, factors such as lack of qualified and experienced researchers is likely to hamper the expansion of the market.

In terms of application, the global cesium carbonate market can be segmented into chemical reaction, energy conversion, and others. In synthetic reactions such as Suzuki, Heck, and Sonogashira, cesium carbonate is largely employed, as it produces carbonylation of alcohols and carbamination of amines more efficiently than some of the mechanisms that have been introduced in the past. Hence, the demand for cesium carbonate in the chemical reaction application segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the energy conversion application segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in comparison to the other applications segments, as it aids in producing low-cost solar cells in comparison to other devices that use lithium fluoride. Furthermore, the usage of cesium carbonate in between the cathode and light-emitting polymer improves efficiency of white OLED. These factors, together, are likely to account for a positive impact on the market attractiveness during the forecast period. Additionally, cesium carbonate also has the ability to kill cancer cells by raising the cancer cell’s Ph to a highly alkaline state. Thus, cesium carbonate, for many years now, is being recommended in anti-cancer diet.

In terms of form, the global cesium carbonate market can be segmented into dry/powder and liquid form. Several manufacturers offer cesium carbonate in dry/powder form, as it reduces the reaction time, thereby increasing the yield in a chemical reaction.

In terms of geography, North America is anticipated to lead the global cesium carbonate market. Rise in research and development expenditure and mining activities by major players operating in countries of North America is anticipated to increase the demand for cesium ore elucidation, thereby boosting the demand for cesium compounds such as cesium carbonate. Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the cesium carbonate market due to increasing investment opportunities for companies in these immature markets, and the increased focus of oil & gas and mining companies toward Asia as an R&D outsourcing destination. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for cesium carbonate.

Key players operating in the global cesium carbonate market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S) American Elements (U.S.), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), IsoRay (U.S.), ABSCO Limited (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), and Albemarle Corporation (U.S.).

