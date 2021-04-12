Hand Tools Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | by Type, Distribution Channel

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hand tools Market by Type, End-User, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global hand tools market size was valued at $22.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Hand tools constitute tools and equipment that are not powered by electricity. These tools find their application in daily gardening, agriculture, and framing. Since, the tools are manually operated their application is restricted to certain tasks and skills. Moreover, major factors that drive the growth of the hand tools market include increase in demand from automotive maintenance and repair sector along with advancements in the production technology of hand tools. In addition, increase in use of hand tools in industrial applications is another factor that drives the overall market growth.

However, low profit margin due to acute competition and lack of skilled professionals are some key challenges that restrain the growth of the global hand tools market. In addition, growth in popularity of power tools and their versatile application is expected to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period. Further, the recovery of the construction industries is also expected to fuel the demand for hand tools. However, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Key Players

Akar Tools Limited

Snap-On Incorporated.

Stanley Black and Decker

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Wera Tools

Apex Tool Group

Klein Tools Inc.

Channellock, Inc.

JCBL India

Emerson Electric Co.

Global Hand Tools Market Segments

By Type

Wrench

Plier

Screw Drivers

Hammers

Cable cutter

Others

By End-User

DIY

Professional

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

