Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Will Reach $ 85.52 Billion by 2027||CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation

“Global Revenue Cycle Management Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” focuses on the major drivers and limitations for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Revenue Cycle Management market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Revenue Cycle Management Industry. Report Carrying 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it.

Revenue cycle management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 85.52 billion by 2027 and will grow at a CAGR of 13.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the revenue cycle management market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, The athenahealth, Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., General Electric Company, R1 RCM, Inc., GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC., nThrive, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and The SSI Group, LLC among other domestic and global players.

Scope of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

Revenue cycle management (RCM) on the basis of countries is segmented intoU.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa

All country based analysis of revenue cycle management (RCM)market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into integrated RCM and standalone RCM. Based on stage, the market is segmented into front office, mid office, and back office. The function segment is divided into hospitals, general physicians, labs, and others. Deployment segment is divided into web-based, on premise, and cloud-based. Component segment is divided into software and services.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is the financial mechanism that uses medical billing software to monitor episodes of patient care from the enrollment and consultation schedule to the final balance payment. The RCM process allows healthcare facilities to maximize revenue by handling claims. It also has the ability to improve the quality of information and maintains patients’ bills and reimbursement claims.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Scope and Market Size

Revenue cycle management market is segmented on the basis of product type, function, deployment, component and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into integrated RCM and standalone RCM.

The function segment of the revenue cycle management market is segmented into Claim and denial, medical coding and billing, patient insurance eligibility verification, payment remittance, electronic health record (Ehr), clinical documentation improvement (Cdi) and other.

Based on deployment, the revenue cycle management market is divided into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of component, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into software and services.

The end user segment of the revenue cycle management market is segmented into hospitals, general physicians, labs and others.

