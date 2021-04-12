Global Livestock Analytics Market –Analysis, Top Company Profiles and Industrial Review Research 2020 – 2027| Top Players- DEERE & COMPANY.; DELAVAL INC.; GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT; AFIMILK LTD.; COMMUNICATIONS GROUP LETHBRIDGE

Market Overview

Livestock Analytics Market research report is a great resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Global Livestock Analytics Industry for the forecast period.

Livestock analytics market is expected to reach USD 1972.4 million by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 15.80% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing government initiatives to deploy modern agricultural techniques which will likely to act as a factor for the livestock analytics market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

The entire livestock environment is monitored 24/7 by livestock monitoring systems, alerting the user by telephone, text or email if any condition falls beyond a predetermined parameter, so that the user can respond quickly. In addition, these devices are used for the care of sick animals, tack rooms and observation of animals kept in the trailer while travelling.

Increasing pressure to meet the global demand for food, unpredictable climate changes and environmental factors, rising usage of cutting-edge technology-based solutions for farming, rising adoption of modern farming practices, increasing number of technological advancement, increasing pressure to meet the global demand for food are some of the vital as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the livestock analytics market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, adoption of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve the yield along with growing demand of internet of things and smart technologies to enable precision agriculture which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the livestock analytics market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Increasing need of high capital investment along with fragmented agriculture industry which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the livestock analytics in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Lack of standardization for data management and data aggregation in agriculture industry along with lack of technical knowledge which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

The Livestock Analytics Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Livestock Analytics Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Livestock Analytics Market Are:

The major players covered in the livestock analytics report are Deere & Company.; DeLaval Inc.; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; Afimilk Ltd.; Communications Group Lethbridge.; BouMatic; SCR.; Lely; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Trimble Inc.; Accenture.; Iteris, Inc.; Oracle; Agrivi.; AgVue Technologies; Conservis; DTN; Farmer’s Business Network, Inc.; Farmers Edge Inc.; Granular, Inc.; Gro Intelligence.; PrecisionHawk, Inc.; LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group; Vistex, Inc.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the livestock analytics market due to the prevalence of large farms with best-in-class farming equipment along with increasing growth of the agriculture sector in the region while Asia-Pacific region will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the surging levels of investments in the digital agriculture practices along with implementation of cloud based solutions in the region.

Global Livestock Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Livestock analytics market is segmented on the basis of application area, component, deployment type, and farm size. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of application area, the livestock analytics market is segmented into feeding management, heat stress management, milk harvesting, breeding management, behaviour monitoring and management, and others.

• Based on component, the livestock analytics market is segmented into solution, and services. Services have been further segmented into professional services, and managed services. Professional services have been further sub segmented into integration and implementation, consulting, support and maintenance, training and education.

• Based on the deployment type, the livestock analytics market is segmented into cloud, and on-premises.

• The livestock analytics market is also segmented on the basis of farm size. The farm size is segmented into small and medium-sized farms, large farms.

Based on regions, the Livestock Analytics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

