Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Factors, Demands, Top Manufacturers-Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical

“Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” focuses on the major drivers and limitations for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Laparoscopic Instruments market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Laparoscopic Instruments Industry. Report Carrying 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it.

Global laparoscopic instruments market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Mediflex Surgical Products, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Hospiinz, Surgical Innovations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, COOK GROUP, MEDTRONIC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

Segmentation: Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Global laparoscopic instruments market is segmented based on products, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, suction/irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, laparoscopic scissors, laparoscopic hooks and accessories. Laparoscopes are sub-segmented into video laparoscopes and fiber optic laparoscopes. Laparoscopes are growing at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In December 2017, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of LTF-S300-10-3D which is an ENDOEYE FLEX 3D videoscope used in surgical endoscope along with VISERA ELITE II in Europe, Japan and different parts of Asia. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gynaecological surgery, general surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, bariatric surgery, pediatric surgery and others. Gynaecological surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018, Cook collaborated with Taewoong Medical to distribute a selection of Taewoong’s stents in the U.S. for expanding patient treatment options. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base and deliver innovative products.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics. Hospitals are growing at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2019, CONMED Corporation acquired Buffalo Filter LLC from the Filtration Group. This strategy would help the company to enhance its product portfolio by including smoke evacuators, smoke evacuation pencils and laparoscopic solutions.



TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN THE FIELD OF LAPAROSCOPY:

In recent years, the innovations in laparoscopic techniques are rapidly increasing with various new surgical instruments being introduced in the market. It has been observed that the growth of global laparoscopic instruments is expected in the medical sector owing to the technological advancements in the products. Robotics technologies are also developing across various procedures and markets. As the surgical robotics technologies are developing and becoming more accessible to the surgeons, the market is seeing growth in procedure applications as well as the associated revenue. The use of robotic surgeries for the gynecologic conditions has grown exponentially.

Various companies have adopted several strategies for the development of their products and launched several new products such as:

In November 2018, KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG installed a hybrid operating room at Tungs Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital in Taiwan. This can be used as a room for minimally invasive surgery, one for robotic surgery and ORs for critical & acute care.

In May 2018, ORBEYE which is a product of the Olympus Corporation received Gold for 4K-3D Video Microscope at the 2018 Edison Awards in the digital imaging category. This microscope provides high -resolution 3D imaging of the structures of tissue, blood vessels other features. The award made a global footprint of Olympus in the world of endoscopy.

In December 2016, Mediflex Surgical Products launched a patented FlexGuard Retractor Blade Cushion for increasing the patient safety against the injuries caused due to surgical retractor blades.

Thus, the technological advancement in the laparoscopic instruments will help in the growth of the market.

