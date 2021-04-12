Global Health Insurance Market Will Reach $ 2,259,670.09 Million by 2027||Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care, Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva

According to the latest report published by Data Bridge Market Research, the Health Insurance Market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The report sheds light on the various trends and restraining factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Health Insurance in the upcoming years. The report ponders over the various parameters that are expected to impact revenue generation, sales, and demand for the Health Insurance in the various regional markets.

Global health insurance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,259,670.09 million by 2027. High cost of healthcare and the need for efficient flow of processes without the inconvenience caused due to payment processes is expected to fuel the market.

The major players covered in the health insurance market report are Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care, Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited, HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International Global Network Ltd., International Medical Group, Inc., Mapfre, Now Health International, Oracle, VHI Group, Vitality Corporate Services Limited among other domestic and global players.

EXPANSION OF TELEHEALTH SERVICES

Several routine healthcare services are currently available to patients through telehealth only due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Telehealth has become necessary for many providers and important for others to increases provider capacity. The growth of telehealth is during the pandemic is primarily due to need for safety of both patients and healthcare providers by reducing or avoiding in-person appointments.

For non-COVID-19 health problems that lead to greater telehealth acceptance, several health care providers eliminate all co-payments and deductibles for telehealth facilities.

Telehealth is being promoted as a saving measure by insurers as they are expecting that the expansion of telehealth will help reduce the cost of claims. As telehealth access improves, notably due to the decreased routine office visits as a result of COVID-19, telehealth promotion would increase the experience of patients with this form of delivery of treatment. This will help in broadening the customer base by increasing the patients’ base even after the COVID-19 crisis has receded.

Health Insurance Market Development in 2020

In March 2020, Reliance General Insurance announced the launch of Reliance Health Infinity a comprehensive health insurance plan designed to support the healthcare needs of the retail customer while offer them several benefits.

Segmentation:Global Health Insurance Market

By Type

(Products, Solutions),

Services

(Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance, Others),

Level of Coverage

(Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum),

Service Providers

(Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers),

Health Insurance Plans

(Point of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Others),

Demographics

(Adults, Minors, Senior citizens), Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage),

End User

(Corporates, Individuals, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Financial Institutions, E-commerce, Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa and South America)

Table Of Content:

Global Health Insurance Market: Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations

Health Insurance Products Outlook Global Health Insurance Market: Growth and Forecast Global Health Insurance Market: Company Share Global Health Insurance Market: Regional Analysis North America Health Insurance Market: An Analysis Europe Health Insurance Market: An Analysis APAC Health Insurance Market: An Analysis ROW Health Insurance Market: An Analysis Global Health Insurance Market: Market Dynamics Porter Five Force Analysis SWOT Analysis Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking Company Profiles

And More….

