Global Gene Expression Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

This market is expected to grow due to the development of technologically advanced solutions. For example, in May 2020, 10x Genomics, Inc. launched 10x-targeted single-cell RNA sequencing, the company’s solution for spatial genomics and single-cell analysis using targeted gene expression. This product is capable of efficiently analyzing a subset of desired genes. As a result, the computational and sequencing burden is reduced, data analysis is streamlined, and sample throughput is increased. Additionally, the global market is expected to be driven by an increase in gene expression studies to analyze COVID-19-risk variants. In December 2020, a team of researchers from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom and the University of California in Los Angeles used the Database of Immune Cell Expression, Expression Quantitative Trait Loci (eQTLs), and Epigenomics (DICE) to conduct gene expression studies in various types of immune cells that are affected by genetic variations associated with COVID-19 severity.

CARTANA, a Swedish biotechnology company, launched a line of in situ sequencing kits in May 2020 for high-throughput mapping in single cells. This product is approximately five to tenfold more sensitive than the company’s cDNA-based kits. As a result, the introduction of such products increases the use of kits and reagents. The DNA chip/microarray segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2021 to 2028, owing to the increased use of DNA microarrays for gene expression analysis. Microarrays enable high-throughput analysis of large genome sets via gene expression. Additionally, technological advancements in this field have increased the use of microarrays in diagnostics, drug discovery, biomedicine, and other fields of biotechnology.

The segment’s growth is being fueled by an increase in the use of gene expression analysis for multiple genomic studies. Additionally, the segment’s development is aided by the presence of market participants such as ThermoFisher Scientific, which offers high-throughput and rapid solutions for multiplexed gene expression quantitation.

