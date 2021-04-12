Global Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions
Electrical safety PPE is worn by facility personnel to minimize electrical exposure in the workplace, which could result in serious fatalities if product demand increases. Utility characteristics such as flame resistance, insulation, tear resistance and dimension change resistance, as well as arc thermal resistance, should drive industry growth. Increased innovation in PPE manufacturing, owing to the use of high-quality fabrics that result in lighter products, should boost product demand. Consumer preference shifts toward a combination of enhanced safety and aesthetics should drive industry growth.
The growing demand for electricity as a result of rapid urbanization and industrialization has accelerated the growth of the power distribution market. Rising incidents involving electrocution, falls from elevation, injuries from falling objects, overexertion, electrical shock injuries, sprains, strains, and laceration, as well as contusion during power distribution, should drive demand for electrical safety PPE products. Expanding smart grid technology development to enable more efficient power distribution, combined with government support, will increase demand for PPE products during the installation phase, thereby stimulating industry growth.
Market Size and Forecast By Product Type
- Wearable Rubber Insulation
- Boots
- Gloves
- Mats/ Blankets
- Sleeves
- Arc Flash Safety
- Arc Flash Clothing
- Jackets
- Pants/Overall
- Shirts
- Footwear
- Insulating Gloves
- Insulating Mats
- Other Arc Flash
- Face Shield
- Goggles
- Hats
- Hearing
- Clips
- Insulating Tools
- Fitting and Others
- Shotgun
- Switching
- Telescopic
- Cover Up Insulation
- Blankets
- Covers
- Hoses
Market Size and Forecast By End Use
- Power Utility
- Power generation
- Transmission
- Distribution
- Electrical welding
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Construction
- Automotive
- Others
