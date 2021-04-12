Global Digital Camera Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

Social networking’s growing popularity and the trend of sharing images across multiple platforms have fueled the growth of the digital camera industry. Digital camera demand has also increased as a result of services and applications such as photo editors such as Adobe Photoshop.

Product penetration is expected to be a significant opportunity in countries such as India and Brazil, where several end users are willing to invest in digital cameras. North America and Europe’s markets are expected to benefit from rising replacement demand, and innovation will continue to be the primary growth strategy. Increased disposable income, combined with the trend toward higher-priced products, is expected to boost profitability for market participants over the forecast period.

The study analyzes and reports on key product segments, including built-in lens cameras and interchangeable lens cameras, which are further classified as DSLR and non-reflex cameras. Demand for built-in lens cameras is expected to remain subdued over the next seven years.

Another significant factor affecting demand for digital cameras, particularly compact point-and-shoot cameras, is the increasing adoption of smartphones. The advent of high-resolution camera phones may pose a threat to the demand for cameras, as users can capture images using their readily accessible mobile devices. The study analyzes and reports on key product segments, including built-in lens cameras and interchangeable lens cameras, which are further classified as DSLR and non-reflex cameras. Demand for built-in lens cameras is expected to remain subdued over the next six years, with unit shipments reaching 128 million by 2020. Increased smartphone penetration is expected to be a significant challenge for this market, as consumers increasingly prefer smartphones over compact point-and-shoot cameras for the convenience of having multiple features in one device. Additionally, the internet connectivity provided by smartphones, which enables users to upload photos to social networking sites, has contributed significantly to the market share erosion of built-in lens cameras.

