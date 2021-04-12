Global Consumer Electronics Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

The proliferation of smartphones is expected to drive the global consumer electronics market size. Demand is also expected to be fueled by technological advancements, the emergence of 3G and 4G technologies, and innovation.

The industry has advanced significantly in recent years as a result of several new technological advancements. Proliferation of technology and the emergence of smart devices are expected to be the primary drivers of growth over the next six years. However, increasing tablet adoption has resulted in a decline in traditional desktop and laptop PC sales, which is expected to pose a challenge to growth. By 2020, smartphones are expected to account for more than 60% of total revenue, owing to the high degree of digital convergence and product innovation initiatives by key manufacturers.

Three major operating systems dominate the smartphone market: Android, iOS, and Windows. The availability of versatile and cost-effective devices is expected to be the primary factor driving demand. The industry is heavily influenced by the Asia-Pacific region’s robust demand. This may be a result of the rise of low-cost Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Huawei.

Desktops are expected to rapidly lose market share to portable devices. The digital camera market is expected to be constrained in the coming years by the integration of powerful cameras into smartphones and other connected devices.

Growth opportunities exist as a result of the introduction of new innovative and smarter tablets with extensive input capabilities. Additionally, demand may be fueled in the coming years by government-led initiatives in developing regions. Tablets overcome a few of the limitations associated with traditional technology. Users with impairments or arthritis have limited motor skills; however, tablets use touch technology to facilitate usage.

The surge in demand for large-screen devices dubbed ‘phablets’ presents significant growth opportunities. Additionally, advancements such as the proliferation of IoT across devices such as fitness bracelets, rising consumer disposable income, and the increasing popularity of smart devices all create opportunities for industry growth.

Request a free sample at https://marketinsightsolutions.com/report/global-consumer-electronics-market/

Contact Details:

Email: sales@marketinsightsolutions.com

Address: 125 W Missouri Avenue Midland, Texas, 79701