Global Chandelier Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

Chandelier are used to enhance the ambience in luxury hotels, royal residences, and large commercial spaces, which is expected to drive the market growth in coming years. Additionally, the rise of luxury homes in major metropolitan areas such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney is expected to increase demand for the product in coming years. The tourism and hospitality industries are expected to expand in response to growing disposable income, especially among millennials. Hotels are encouraging the usefulness of decorative lighting items, such as chandeliers. Corporates and other organizations’ the preference for hotels to host annual events is expected to positively impact the industry. To appeal to corporate clients, hotels are continually upgrading their facilities and services. Chandelier lighting imparts a sense of luxury and modernity to rooms and enhances their visual appeal. Certain models, such as the giant rounded chandelier, the enormous bubble lighting, the supernova, and the oversized crystal chandelier, have gained considerable prominence in hotel interior design and decoration.

The significant increase in demand for low hanging and circular chandeliers, as well as other luxury lighting fixtures, for decorating the dining table area is expected to fuel market growth further. Consumers have become increasingly interested in design and raw materials over the last few years, especially hygge, lagom, warm metals pop (brass, copper, and golden metallic), farmhouse, French nation, iron, mixed materials, and industrial shows. Additionally, manufacturers offer personalized chandeliers to fit the buyers’ interior design themes.

Increased luxury home construction as a result of urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles is expected to drive market growth. Christie’s International Real Estate reports that global luxury home prices increased by 11%. This is due to banks providing beneficial financial aid on home loans. The increase in luxury home purchases may represent an upgrade in lifestyle or investment. Demand for chandeliers as a sign of wealth and prestige is increasing as the number of luxury homes increases. This factor is expected to support business expansion in the near future.

