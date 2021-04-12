Global Books Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

Consumer spending growth, aided by rising wages, is expected to fuel business growth. Additionally, the innovation in the market is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period, as it is expected to improve the reading experience. Global consumer spending is expected to rise at a 3.0% annual pace starting in 2016. Consumer spending in developed economies such as the United States and Japan would rise as unemployment rates decline. Additionally, over the projected period, wages and salaries will continue to rise, boosting consumer spending. With rising consumer spending on durable goods, this industry’s profits are expected to increase. This category encompasses the majority of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, literature, and young children. The buyer makes the purchasing decision in this section. Publishers are constantly developing new approaches to improve the reading experience for customers. For example, J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore is a digital publishing platform that enables customers to interact with each chapter of the book.

Educational publications is also a significant category in the book market. The books in this section must be revised on a regular basis. Additionally, the majority of purchasing decisions in this section are taken by government or school officials. Students now have the option of renting textbooks rather than purchasing them, which may limit the market’s growth. Numerous prominent educational book publishers, including Pearson and McGraw-Hill education, have seen a decline in sales as a result of this development. To circumvent this constraint, the companies are refocusing their efforts on fiction, non-fiction, and biographical genres. Few, independent publishing houses are capitalizing on technological advancements by offering print-on-demand services. IngramSpark and Kindle Direct Publishing are two examples of such businesses. These businesses operate small presses. Additionally, businesses should leverage technical creativity to improve the user reading experience. For example, J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore transforms reading the book into a visual experience and engages readers in activities.

