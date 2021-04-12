Europe Blood Collection Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Blood Collection Tubes, Micro-Collection Tubes,Evacuated Blood Collection Tubes,Blood Collection Needles/Holders,Blood Collection Set,Others); By End User (Hospitals and PathologyLaboratories,Blood Banks,Others);and Geography

Growing number of accidents and trauma cases, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and rising rate of cancer are the key factors driving the growth of blood collection devices. However, risks associated with the blood collection devices isthe major factor hindering the market growth in Europe.

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from donor to perform various diagnostic tests. Needles & syringes, lancets, and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages such as arterial blood gas sampling, and intraoperative blood salvage.

Collecting blood from patients with difficult venous access (DVA) is challenging or sometimes tricky. In the case of DVA patients, the traditionally used blood collection products are often unable to collect adequate samples; this may lead to repeated attempts to collect blood. The risk of anemia may arise due to these repeated attempts and there is high risk of transmission of blood-borne pathogens to nurses. To avoid these scenarios, market players have launched innovative hematology-tube designs that support capillary-blood collection while reducing the risks of collecting and treating errors in DVA patients. Furthermore, a vein illumination or vein visualization technique (known as vein finder) is a recent addition to safe blood collection procedures. It is used to support healthcare professionals in finding a right vein for venipuncture. The device illuminates the veins below the skin using ultrasound or infrared technology and aids in easy vein access, thereby decreasing the need for repeated venipuncture.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012228/

For instance, HemaXis DX, a patient friendly blood collection device, produces pure plasma samples for simple laboratory analysis. HemaXis DX, uses microfluidics technology to collect and immediately prepare accurate volumes of plasma for laboratory analysis. As this device collects blood painlessly from the fingertip with on the spot plasma sample preparation unlike the traditional venipuncture method, it is highly preferred in blood extraction. Therefore, the aforementioned developments are likely to provide an opportunistic scenario for the growth of the Europe blood collection devices market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has badly affected the countries such as Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the UK.Blood donation saves lives and it is majorly required by European countries amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Majority of the healthcare research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are stepping forward to discover a therapeutic solution for the disease. Companies are now focusing on the development of the antibody-specific COVID-19 blood test. The rising number of blood tests performed for COVID-19 diagnosis is likely to boost the demand for blood collection devices market in the region.

EUROPEBLOOD COLLECTION DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Blood Collection Tubes

Micro-Collection Tubes

Evacuated Blood Collection Tubes

Blood Collection Needles/Holders

Blood Collection Set

Others

By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Automatic Blood Collection

By End User

Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Company Profiles

Nipro

BD

FL MEDICAL s.r.l

Cardinal Health Inc

SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

You Can Buy This Report from Here@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012228/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com