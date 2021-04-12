Emollient Esters Market – Applications, Competitive Analysis, Growth and Global Industry Trends

Emollient is a common ingredient used in personal care formulations. Emollients are elements that impart a soft or smooth effect to the skin. Emollients are multifunctional ingredients that offer numerous benefits to the users, such as moisturizing and enhancing the texture of hair and skin, reducing skin blemishes and wrinkles, supplementing cell count, thickening anhydrous water in oil and oil in water formulations, while acting as an active solvent at the same time.

Esters are compounds formed by reacting with polyols or alcohols. Ester is the primary chemical in emollients. The higher the solubility of esters, the lesser the hydrolytic stability they possess. Many esters are not stable at low or high PH and can break down over time.

Based on type, the emollient esters market can be segregated into caprylic/capric triglyceride, isopropyl myristate, myristyl myristate, cetyl palmitate, and C12-15 alkyl benzoate. Caprylic/capric Triglyceride is a mixed triester derived from glycerin and coconut oil. It is in oily liquid form which quickly penetrates the surface to condition the hair or skin and provides a non-greasy light-weight barrier of lubrication. It also helps in enhancing the delivery of vitamins and other active ingredients contained in the solution so that they are fully absorbed and evenly spread by the epidermis. It is primarily used as an ingredient in personal care products such as lipsticks, sunscreen lotions, foundation powders, creams, and facial moisturizers. Isopropyl myristate is a synthetic oil composed of myristic acid and isopropyl alcohol. It is often used as an additive in shampoos, deodorants, bath oils, aftershaves, oral hygiene products, antiperspirants, and various creams and lotions.

Myristyl myristate is an ester derived from natural vegetables that utilizes only myristic fatty acids. It is used as a co-emulsifier due to its emulsion stabilizing benefits. It imparts a pleasant and soft powdery feel to the skin. Cetyl palmitate contains naturally occurring fatty acids such as cetyl alcohol and palmitic acid found in plants and animals. It lubricates and conditions the skin and makes it appear smooth and soft. C12-15 alkyl benzoate is an ester of benzoic acid. It provides a light conditioning and silky after-touch to the hair and skin. It is used in many products such as shampoos and conditioners, facial moisturizers, self-tanners, and body wash. The cetyl palmitate segment holds major share of the emollients esters market due to its indefinite shelf life.

In terms of end-user, the emollient esters market can be classified into hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, and others. The skin care segment accounted for major share of the emollient esters market, followed by the hair care segment. This is a result of the increasing exposure of people to personal hygiene, grooming, and care.

Based on geography, the emollient esters market can be divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe holds the major market share in terms of volume and value. Most manufacturers of personal care and cosmetic products are situated in Europe. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the emollient esters market due to the increase in purchasing power of people.

Change in lifestyle, rise in awareness about personal hygiene, and shift from oil based emollients to ester emollients are the driving factors of the emollient esters market. Availability of cheaper substitutes and stringent labelling regulations on cosmetic ingredients may hamper the emollient esters market.

Key players operating in the emollient esters market are Ashland Inc. (the U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Stepan Company (the U.S.), Innospec Inc. (the U.S.), Croda International Plc. (the U.K), Lubrizol Corporation (the U.S.), and BASF SE (Germany).

