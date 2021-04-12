Cannabis Market Predicted to Garner a Revenue of US$ 147,457.4 Million at a CAGR of 29.1% during the 2021-2027 Period – Aurora Cannabis; Cannabis Science, INC; VIVO Cannabis Inc.; Tikun Olam, and The Cronos Group

Cannabis is commercially available in forms such as marijuana, hashish, and Hash oil. A few species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles, and clothing. Cannabis has been in use for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful in treating conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy, and asthma.

Tetrahydrocannabinol-Dominant Segment to Register Highest CAGR in Cannabis Market during Forecast Period

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Cannabis Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

According to our new market research study of “Cannabis Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product Type, Compound and Application,” the market is expected to reach US$ 147,457.4 million by 2027 from US$ 14,383.8 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Get Sample PDF at: – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003973/

Key companies Included in Cannabis Market:- Aphria, Inc.; Aurora Cannabis; Cannabis Science, INC; Canopy Growth Corporation; Medical Marijuana, Inc; VIVO Cannabis Inc.; Tikun Olam; Terra Tech Corp.; Tilray; and The Cronos Group

The growth of the global cannabis market is attributed to the legalization of medical cannabis; growing medicinal applications of cannabis; and increasing awareness about medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops. Additionally, the growing demand for cannabis during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global Cannabis market as follows:

By Product Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Others

By Application

Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others

Recreational

By Compound

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant

Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

Scope of Cannabis Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Cannabis Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cannabis Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Cannabis Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003973/

Owning our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Uncertainty about the future?

➟ Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This helps our clients to invest or divest their resources. Understanding market sentiments?

➟ It is imperative to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights furnish you with a hawk-eye view on market sentiment. We keep this observation by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track. Understanding the most reliable investment centers?

➟ Our research ranks investment centers of the market by considering their returns, future demands, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on the most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research. Evaluating potential business partners?

➟Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com