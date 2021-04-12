Blackstrap Molasses Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Blackstrap Molasses Market was valued at USDXX million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of XX% over the forecasting period 2020-2027. Blackstrap Molasses is a glutinous product which is refining from sugarcane and molasses varies by the extraction of sugar and age of plant. Blackstrap Molasses contain 55% (Approx.) Sugar, slightly 1% protein. Blackstrap Molasses is used as flavoring agent food generally it is used by beverages industries. Blackstrap Molasses has been increasingly used in fertilizer and organic industries. As plant based organic fertilizers are prepared from various raw materials like molasses, soybean and meal.

Blackstrap Molasses Market growth is driven by change in lifestyle and food habit, Growing production of alcohol beverage and high demand of Molasses in bakery sector. Molasses is used to sweetening and baking product and for coloring agent in food and services industries. For instances, Blackstrap molasses is used to produce raw alcohol and later, it is distributed to consumable alcohol production companies. Blackstrap molasses has registered the highest growth due to the use of food and beverages industries and rising popularity among the consumers which is anticipated growth in forecasting period. However, Allergic reactions and decreasing production of cane sugar are hindering the growth of market over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Blackstrap Molasses Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, Asia Pacific is drive the market growth and sustain its dominance throughout the forecasting period due to the high production of sugar cane in the region. However, North America and Europe are second largest market of Blackstrap Molasses due to high consumption of Alcohol and bakery Products.

Key Players in Global Blackstrap Molasses Market

Allied Old English, Inc.

Crosby’s Molasses And More

B&G Foods, Inc.

Meridian Foods Limited

Zook Molasses Company

Ed&F Man Liquid Products Uk Ltd.

Malt Products Corporation

Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc.

Domino Specialty Ingredients

Buffalo Molasses

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form Type:

Liquid

Powder

By Application:

Industrial fermentation

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of Global Blackstrap Molasses Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors