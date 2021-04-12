Automated Liquid Handlers Market Growing Demand, Technology Advancements and Global Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Automated Liquid Handlers including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Automated Liquid Handlers investments from 202 till 2025.

The Automated Liquid Handlers Marke is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The Global Automated Liquid Handlers market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkin Elmer In, Beckman Coulter Inc., Corning Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Company, Becton Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, Tecan Group Ltd among others.

Market Overview:

Automated liquid handlers, also known as pipetting robots or pipetting workstations, perform the programmed transfer of liquid volumes between destination and source vessels. The rising demand for faster turn-around-times (TAT), higher throughput, and reduced human errors and operational costs are some of the prominent factors that are driving the adoption of automated liquid handlers across the clinical and biotechnology industries.

Key Market Trends:

Clinical Diagnostics to Witness Significant Growth

– Automation in medical laboratories has been witnessing an increasing trend, including both research and diagnostic laboratories, such as clinical chemistry, hematology, and molecular biology. Modular laboratory automation is widely employed in clinical diagnostics for various applications that include sample preparation, distribution, screening, and archiving. ?Further, year to year, growth in funding provided by NIH (National Institutes of Health) in clinical research is significantly driving the market.

– Clinical diagnostics have been proved beneficial to treat infectious and chronic disease conditions. World health organization (WHO) estimates that chronic disease conditions, like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory diseases, are responsible for the death of about 38 million people every year, which accounts for 62% of all deaths across the world.?

– Statistics from American Heart Association indicate that about 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular diseases each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds, thus indicating the need to treat them and find a solution via clinical diagnostics research.?

– According to Roche Holding AG, a leading pharmaceutical company, clinical diagnostics play a key role in disease prevention, detection, and management. Though they account for just 2% of healthcare spending, they influence roughly two-thirds of clinical decision making. Implementation of automation for clinical diagnostics is quite challenging as the processes need continuous, high-quality customer service. This is very important to obtain reliable test results and to provide patient safety.?

– Vendors are focusing on developing liquid handlers, which are suitable for clinical diagnostics applications are also boosting the growth of the market. In January 2020, Hamilton Company has announced that its newest automated liquid handling platform, the Microlab Prep, is available through its e-commerce sites in the North American countries.

– Further, a player such as Thermo Fischer announced in October 2019, that they acquired active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for EUR 90 million. It has announced the expansion of its API manufacturing capabilities by leveraging the expertise of the team in Cork, to develop new synthetic processes and help customers scale up from clinical development to commercial supply, in order to meet the increasing demand for APIs. This significantly raises the market growth.

