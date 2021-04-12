Asia Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Needle-Based Biopsy,Core Biopsy Devices,Aspiration Biopsy Needles,Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices,Localization Wires,Procedure Trays,Others); By Application (Lung Biopsy,kidney Biopsy,Liver Biopsy,Breast Biopsy,Others);and Geography

The key factors driving the growth of biopsy devices are increasing incidence of cancer, surging demand of minimally invasive surgeries, and government support and initiatives. However, limitations associated to biopsy devices is the major factor hindering the market growth in Asia Pacific.

A biopsy is a medical examination generally implemented by surgeons, interventional radiologists, or interventional cardiologists to extract sample cells or tissues for the identification and diagnosis of a disease. The tissue is further examined microscopically by pathologists, or is tested through chemical procedures. Biopsies are most commonly performed to identify cancerous and inflammatory conditions.

The increasing prevalence of cancer in Asia Pacific countries is likely to augment the growth of the Asia Pacific biopsy devices market in this region in the coming years. According to the WHO, India reported ~1.16 million new cancer cases and ~784,800 deaths in 2018. Breast cancer, oral cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, and colorectal cancer are the most common types of cancer in India, which together accounted for 49% of all new cancer cases.Additionally, the burden of this disease, along with overweight, on the healthcare systems;lower levels of physical activities; and large population base adopting sedentary lifestyles due to higher socioeconomic status have been the prime factors contributing to the rising prevalence of cancer. According to the WHO study, the region/country would witness the greatest increase in cancer cases over the next two decades, especially a rise of ~81% new cases in low-and middle-income countries where survival rates are currently the lowest.Fujifilm Corporation and Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.,are among the major companies manufacturing biopsy devices and accessories to diagnose cancer and other diseases.

Countries in Asia-Pacific are facing huge challenge due to widespread COVID-19 infection in this region. According to the WHO, due to the risk of COVID-19 affected countries and constantly controlling outbreak trends, any additional health measures are likely to significantly interfere with international travel and trade. This has resulted in adverse effects on all many medical industries, including cancer diagnostics. According to a recent article published in April 2020, cancer patients admitted at hospitals in Delhi, India, are facing immense hardships as their treatments and diagnosis, and progress-checking tests have been postponed as the hospitals are preoccupied with managing the COVID-19 cases.

ASIA PACIFICBIOPSY DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Needle-Based Biopsy

Core Biopsy Devices

Aspiration Biopsy Needles

Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

Localization Wires

Procedure Trays

Others

By Application

Lung Biopsy

Kidney Biopsy

Liver Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Others

By Technology

CT-Scan

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Fujifilm Corporation

Danaher

Hologic, Inc

