Antimicrobial coating market to register significant gains over 2020-2026

In terms of application, the antimicrobial coating market is divided into indoor air quality, mold remediation, medical/healthcare, antimicrobial textiles, construction industry, food industry, and others. Among these, the others application segment includes automobile as well as electronics industries. The market is likely to witness growth owing to increasing awareness towards benefits of high performance coatings.

The global antimicrobial coating market is bifurcated into segments on the basis of product, application, and regional landscape.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/726

Microbial attack have a substantial negative impact on these coatings by developing fungal or bacterial odors, loss of their inherent properties, and staining. This severely affects the lifespan of the products, lowering them significantly in the process. Antimicrobial coatings impart functionality and value to finished goods by reducing staining, odors and by extending their lifespan as well.

The antimicrobial coating market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth over the forthcoming years owing to their applications across a number of high-revenue, high-demand industrial avenues. Antimicrobial coatings are specifically developed to impede and prevent growth of germs as well as bacteria on several surfaces.

Latex, PVC, ink, polyurethane, lacquer, paint, and powder coatings are coated on textiles or hard surfaces to produce goods with novel features and properties. However, regardless of the nature these coatings, most are susceptible to algal, fungal, or/and bacterial growth.

The product segment is further divided into anti-microbial power coatings, and surface modifications & coatings. The two segments are further bifurcated into silver, copper, and others, as well as E. Coli, listeria, pseudomonas, and others, respectively.

When it comes to anti-microbial power coatings, the others segment is likely to witness momentous growth. The antimicrobial coating market for the others segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR of more than 10% through 2026 owing to increasing demand for economical and high performance solutions.

With respect to surface modifications & coatings, the others segment is set to register a rapid rate of growth. The antimicrobial coating market for others segment is likely to surpass USD 240 million by the end of 2026 owing to increasing demand for high quality solutions and rising investment to reduce surface contamination of COVID-19.

Get Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/antimicrobial-coatings-market-report

Antimicrobial coatings are increasingly being used across the automotive industry to maintain vehicle interiors, especially for cleaning leather and plastic covers to help keep the vehicle more clean. These coatings also help keep the interiors fresh and do not allow mold to grow and cause bad odors.

From a regional perspective, the Middle East and Africa antimicrobial coating market is projected to register impressive growth over the coming years. In fact, the MEA market is likely to grow with CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast timeframe owing to rising public construction and renovation activities.

The Latin America Antimicrobial coating market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of approximately USD 290 million by the end of 2026 owing to increasing investment in the healthcare industry.

Browse More News:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/04/01/2010390/0/en/Titanium-Dioxide-Market-is-slated-to-surpass-27-billion-by-2026-Says-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flow-chemistry-market-value-to-hit-2-5-billion-by-2026-global-market-insights-inc-300961694.html

https://www.worldofchemicals.com/media/minoxidil-market-to-register-extensive-growth-via-personal-care-products/5386.html