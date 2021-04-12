Africa CNG And LPG Vehicle Market Evolving Technology and Growth and Future Scope 2021 to 2025

Africa CNG And LPG Vehicle Market 2021-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Africa CNG And LPG Vehicle market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the CNG And LPG Vehicle market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Africa CNG and LPG Vehicle Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 3 % during the forecast period.

The Africa CNG And LPG Vehicle market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Seat SA, ExoGas, BRC Gas Equipments, Cummins Inc., Zavoli, Valtec, African Gas Equipment, EMER among others.

Key Market Trends:

Low Fuel Cost and Government Initiatives Driving Growth

The low fuel cost of Liquified Petroleum Gas and Compressed Natural Gas which reduces the per kilometer driving cost of the vehicles is encouraging more vehicle users especially taxi fleet operators to convert their conventional fuel vehicles to Autogas based vehicles.

The government in Algeria is providing incentives for conversion of conventional fuel vehicles to LPG vehicles by paying 50% of the conversion cost to the supplier directly. The main aim of this scheme by the government is to promote gas-based vehicles in order to reduce the import of crude oil and petroleum products in the country.

In 2018, National Company for Petroleum Products Marketing and Distribution (NAFTAL), Algeria, ordered 40,000 LPG sequential injection systems, which are delivered in 2018 by BRC Gas Equipment, subsidiary of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. In January 2019, around 400,000 vehicles were converted to LPG vehicles in the country. CNG based vehicles are 15% more fuel efficient than diesel-based cars. In July 2019, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation has invited bids from investors in compressed natural gas (CNG) to establish fueling stations for vehicles, with an aim to promote CNG vehicles in the country.

