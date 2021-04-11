Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market Insights by Leading Companies and Emerging Technologies | Post COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecasts & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2026

The latest research report on Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Warm Water Aquaculture Feed market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Aquaculture is a farming of fish or water species in ponds, recirculating tanks and others. The aquaculture has long history from ancient era there are many recent developments occurred in aquaculture industry. Warm water aquaculture practices started in 1990 when building of concrete tank started for fish farming and production taken in extensive level to meet the market need. To provide required amount nutritional feeds the warm water aquaculture feeds are introduced in the market. Currently market of the global warm water aquaculture feed has witnessing stronger growth due to increased demand for more healthier and fresh fish foods. Many players are introducing the strong product offering while some of them are forming strategic partnership to cover maximum market geographically.

By Water Type (Freshwater, Saltwater),

Species (Carps, Catfish, Barramundi, Pike Perch, Tilapia, Sturgeon, Yellow Tail Kingfish, Eel, Sea Bass, Sea Bream, Grouper, Meagre, Rockfish, Sole, Turbot, Milk Fish, Others),

Feed Type (Starters, Grower Feed, Fry Feed, Functional Feed, Broodstock Feed, Organic Feed, Others),

Nature (Conventional, Organic),

Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In February 2019, Aller Aqua launched RAS-specific feed which is particularly designed for land-based fish farming. The “powerRAS” meets a high specification in terms of efficiency, optimum water quality and subsequent fish production. The company strengthens the product portfolio with this launch to meet the demands of the customers.

In September 2017, Aller Aqua launched Power 2, a new generation for feed formulation. Power 2 makes efficient use of resources, reliable quality and low nutrient loss. The company strengthen the product portfolio by launching this product, thus this will help the company to maximize its customer base and revenue.

In September, 2016, Nutriad (U.S.) launched Sanacore GM, a functional feed additive in China’s aquaculture industry. The feed additive Sanacore GM is targeted to minimize the impact of diseases and parasites on fish and shrimp productivity. The company has strengthened its footprint in China market by adding Sanacore GM in aquaculture field

