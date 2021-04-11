Textured Soy Protein Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

The latest research report on Textured Soy Protein Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Textured Soy Protein market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Textured soy protein is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Textured soy protein (TSP) is also known as textured or textured vegetable protein (TVP), but the common name is total soy protein (TSP) because it is a derivative of soybean compared to vegetables. Soybean meal is a by-product of soybean oil, along with soy flour or soybean products. It is often used in conjunction with meat. Shaped soy protein is often used instead of meat and in some cases it is also used as meat. This is a kind of ground beef. Therefore, it is also an ideal meat substitute in spaghetti sauce, peppers, tacos and hamburgers. TVP can be used in meat dishes as an additive to meat dishes. It is commonly used in the cafeteria of institutions that do not have sufficient financial resources, such as schools and prisons.

By Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic, Other Types),

By Source (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Flour),

By Application {Food(Meat Substitutes, Dairy alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery Products, Cereal & Snacks), Feed},

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

In January 2018, Canadian Bio-Systems Inc. (CBS Inc.) launched Feed Check Soy at the International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta, Ga. It is a new tool that allows fast, on-site analysis of soybean meal quality. DuPont Nutrition and Health has also launched Sapporo XT55, a specialty soy protein, a new product in the textured soy protein market. This has created a challenge as well as opportunity side by side for the various market players who are planning to expand and expand their roots in the soy protein market.

Increasing awareness of low-cost protein availability among consumers is a major factor in the global soy protein market. The growing vegetarian and vegan population is another important factor in increasing the demand for soy protein configured in the global market. Increasing consumption among individuals is another factor for the growth of a high protein-based food target market. Structured soy protein is used as a flavour binder in various dishes because it helps to absorb oil, maintains moisture content, and provides better texture, which is another aspect of its demand in the food industry. Further, the rise in health consciousness among consumers is fuelling the growth of the global textured soy protein market in the near future.

However, the introduction of flavoured soy protein and the growing demand for plant-based protein can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market. Whereas rising health-conscious population and Strict regulations by government for genetically modified crops is hampering the market growth.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Low-priced source of protein.

High nutritional value of soy.

Possible substitute for meat & dairy products.

Rising health-conscious population.

Strict regulations by government for genetically modified crops

The countries covered in the textured soy protein market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America dominates the textured soy protein market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing demand for poultry product in the region and increasing urbanization in the region.

