Safes and Vaults Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Major Companies, Structure, Challenges and Scope by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Safes and Vaults Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global safes and vaults market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Safes and vaults refer to secure storage systems, which are built into walls and floors or are freestanding to safeguard valuables under high-risk situations. They are available in electronic, biometric and mechanical variants and are used for cash management and storing deposits, guns and medical products. They consist of thick metallic paneled doors, which are usually damage resistant. They aid in protecting the contents from extreme weather conditions, robbery, unauthorized access and other intrusions. As a result, they are widely used across both commercial and residential sectors to protect critical records, medical files, ammunition, monetary assets and sensitive documents.

The global safes and vaults market is primarily being driven by the increasing crime rates and instances of robberies, especially in the developing nations. The growing product demand from the medical industry, which utilizes safes and vaults to protect essential drugs and minimize prescription-related thefts, is also contributing to the market growth. They are also used in the banking sector to safeguard the deposits and automated teller machines (ATMs) and prevent burglary. Furthermore, various product innovations, such as the launch of security systems integrated with timely alerts and auto-locking mechanisms for improved protection and real-time updates through smartphone applications, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Request for a free PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/safes-vaults-market/requestsample

Safes and Vaults Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the safes and vaults market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ADT Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Bode-Panzer GmbH

Access Security Products Ltd.

Alpha Safe & Vault Inc.

Gunnebo Group

Dormakaba Holding AG

BJARSTAL

American Security Products Co.

The report has segmented the global safes and vaults market on the basis of type, function type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Electronic

Biometric

Mechanical

Breakup by Function Type:

Cash Management Safes

Depository Safes

Gun Safes and Vaults

Vaults and Vault Doors

Media Safes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by End User:

Banking Sector

Non Banking Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/safes-vaults-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

De-Icing Agents Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/de-icing-agents-market

Citrus Extract Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/citrus-extract-market

Sternal Closure Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sternal-closure-systems-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800