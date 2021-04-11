New Research Study on Connected Worker Solutions Market Predicts Stable Expansion Till 2027 | North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America

Connected Worker Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

“Global Connected Worker Solution Market Analysis 2021” Connected Worker provides an array of support for the industrial worker. From supported task execution to over-the-shoulder coaching, the integration of virtual assistants and artificial intelligence allows the system to provide detailed advice on demand. It constantly learns through machine learning algorithms which improves and refines the advice given over time. Enterprises can now closely monitor workforce safety, and support field workers to diagnose and repair faulty equipment in real time. Connected workers perform daily work activities through the use wearable technology, sensors, analytics, asset tracking, and field testing mobile device in industrial and field environment.

The global connected worker solution market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, end user. On the basis of component, market is segmented as software, hardware, services. On the basis of organization size, market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end user, market is segmented as manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, others

The smart worker market is influenced by growing need to achieve higher efficiency, and productivity in manufacturing factories and other companies. Factors such as growing safety concerns, and stringent regulations regarding workforce safety impact the smart worker market growth. Digitalization, automation of tasks, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and growing adoption of BYOD has also fostered the market growth. The increasing need to streamline operations to improve productivity and safety has increased the growth of the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected worker solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The connected worker solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key Connected Worker Solutions market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Accenture Honeywell International Inc. Fujitsu Ltd. Oracle Corp. Tata Consultancy Services Avnet Inc. Zebra Technologies Corp. Wearable Technology Limited TELUS 3M Company,

Regional outlook:

The report fragments the Connected Worker Solutions market into several geographies, namely, Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market share and consumption growth rate of region over the stipulated timeframe is cited in the report.

The study also determines the contribution of each region to the overall industry growth.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Connected Worker Solutions status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Connected Worker Solutions manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

