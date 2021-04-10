Wood Furniture Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Wood Furniture market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Wood Furniture market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Wood Furniture investments from 2021 till 2026.

Tesco, Wayfair, Allied Trade Group, Godrej & Boyce, Kimball International, Steelcase, Target Corporation, Herman Miller, Ashley Furniture, Costco, IKEA, Penny, J.C., Sears Holdings, Laura Ashley, Walmart, Duresta Upholstery, Giovanni Visentin, HNI, Amazon among others.

The Wood Furniture market revenue was 87989 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 118861 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.14% during 2020-2025.

Wooden Furniture refers to furniture made of solid wood. For industry structure analysis, the Wood Furniture industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 7.06 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Wood Furniture industry.

China occupied 28.25% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America which respectively accounted for around 25.73% and 20.83% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue market.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Wood Furniture producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Solid Wood Furniture

Wood-based Panels Furniture

Office Furniture

Home Furniture

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

-Detailed overview of Wood Furniture Market

-Changing the Wood Furniture market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Wood Furniture market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Wood Furniture Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

