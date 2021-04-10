Trade Finance Market Hits US$ 56,065 Mn by 2028| Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Euler Hermes, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Asian Development Bank (ADB), Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank

The Trade Finance Market is expected to reach US$56,065 Mn, registering a CAGR of +3% from 2021 to 2028.

In financial markets, trading refers to the buying and selling of securities, such as the purchase of stock on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). A trade finance loan is short-term working capital finance allowing importers/buyers and exporters/sellers to finance their trade commitments on a transactional basis.

Approximately 80 to 90 per cent of world trade relies on trade finance (trade credit and insurance/guarantees), mostly of a short-term nature.

The function of trade finance is to introduce a third-party to transactions to remove the payment risk and the supply risk. Trade finance provides the exporter with receivables or payment according to the agreement while the importer might be extended credit to fulfill the trade order.

Trade finance ensures that small business owners can make upfront payments to their customers through an arrangement with their banks or other financial institutions. Since the payments are made through banks, business owners do not have the hassle of currency conversions and they can pay in their home currencies.

Key Players:

Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc., Euler Hermes, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Royal Bank of Scotland, and Standard Chartered Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Export-Import Bank of India, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Commerzbank AG, and African Export–Import Bank.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Trade Finance Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Trade Finance market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Supply Chain Finance

Export & Agency Finance

By components

Term Loans

Working Capital Limits like Overfraft and Cash Credit

Letters of Credit

Invoice Discounting or Invoice Factoring

Export Credit (Packing Credit)

Insurance

By Risk

Counterparty risks

Country risks

FX risks

Dilution risks

Insolvency risks

Fraud risks

Compliance risks

By Service Providers

Banks

Trade Finance Houses

Others

By End Users

Exporters

Importers

Traders

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Trade Finance is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

Table of Content:

A descriptive view of the business framework

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the Trade Finance opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of Trade Finance over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of Trade Finance

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

