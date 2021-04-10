Soft Drinks Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Soft Drinks market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Soft Drinks market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Soft Drinks investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Soft Drinks Market:

Danone, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Nestle, Red Bull, Monster Energy Company among others.

The Soft Drinks market revenue was 135861 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 155266 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 2.25% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Soft drink, any of a class of nonalcoholic beverages, usually but not necessarily carbonated, normally containing a natural or artificial sweetening agent, edible acids, natural or artificial flavors, and sometimes juice. Natural flavors are derived from fruits, nuts, berries, roots, herbs, and other plant sources.

Soft drinks are called “soft” in contrast to “hard drinks” (alcoholic beverages). Small amounts of alcohol may be present in a soft drink, but the alcohol content must be less than 0.5% of the total volume if the drink is to be considered non-alcoholic.

Market Insights:

The global soft drink industry’s top four producers are estimated to account for 39.10% of industry capacity in 2015 with production facilities located around the world. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control the bottling and distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power.

Once bottled, soft drinks may be distributed through a variety of different channels before making it into the hands of the final consumer. While a portion of the soft drinks is sent from the bottler to distributors, who serve as middlemen facilitating further distribution and warehousing, the majority of soft drinks are sold directly to merchants.

The Soft Drinks market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Soft Drinks Market based on Types are:

Carbonated soft drinks

Juices and juice concentrates

Bottled water

RTD tea and coffee

Based on Application, the Global Soft Drinks Market is Segmented into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Retailers

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Regions are covered By Soft Drinks Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

