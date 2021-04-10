Pet Activity Trackers Market Size, Status, Demand and Global Outlook 2021- Tractive, PETBIZ (YF Technology), REDMOND, Shenzhen Orchid Electronic

Global Pet Activity Trackers Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Pet Activity Trackers market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

Pet Activity Trackers Market Predict to worth at a CAGR 14.12% by 2025

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Pet Activity Trackers industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Pet Activity Trackers. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

The pet wearable market is gaining traction, due to the rising awareness among pet owners about their health. The increasing inclination toward the adoption of pets as companions for mental stability, fitness, and entertainment is boosting the expenditure on the well-being of pets. The rising awareness, coupled with easy availability of wearables, globally, is expected to boost the global pet wearable market.

North America currently dominates the pet wearable market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share in the pet wearable market over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of companion animals, high disposable income, and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. The rise in awareness about pet health among pet owners, the increase in product innovation, sophisticated technology, and a high percentage of tech-savvy owners are some other significant factors driving the growth of the pet wearable market in North America.

The key manufacturers covered in this report : , Tractive, PETBIZ (YF Technology), REDMOND, Shenzhen Orchid Electronic, Shenzhen ReachFar, Newsmy, Zhejiang TuQiang, TKSTAR (XETrace), Pinmypet Care, Wonlex Technology, Appego, WhereMy, OUCHUANG, Weenect, Whistle Labs, FutureWay, ShenZhen LHYK Communication,

Segment by Type

Bluetooth Tracker

Radar Tracker

Cellular Tracker

Segment by Application

Dogs

Cats

Others

Recent Developments

-In January 2021, a new feature was added to the myQ Smart Access Ecosystem, the myQ Pet Portal of Chamberlain Group (CGI), which allows pet parents to safely let their dog out to potty and play while they are away. Additionally, the solution also provides live video streaming and 2-way communication through the myQ Pet Portal app.

-In January 2020, Whistle Labs launched Whistle FIT, a preventative healthcare tool that utilizes its wellness program for dogs for the monitoring of a pet’s key health behaviors, food intake management, and activity.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

Pet Activity Trackers Market Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

– The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

– The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Pet Activity Trackers market report.

– The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

– The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Pet Activity Trackers market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

– The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Pet Activity Trackers Market report.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Pet Activity Trackers?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Pet Activity Trackers.

– Pet Activity Trackers Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

