Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires investments from 2021 till 2026.

Nichia Corporation, Toshiba, Azoogi LED Lighting, Acuity Brands, Cooper Lighting, Energy Focus, Citizens Electronics, LG Innotek, Philips, Seoul Semiconductor, Schneider Electric, OSRAM, Zumtobel Group, Eaton, Cree, Panasonic, GE Lighting, Everlight Elect among others.

The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market revenue was 113661 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 136828 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.14% during 2020-2025.

A light fixture or luminaire is an electrical device that contains an electric lamp that provides illumination. All light fixtures have a fixture body and one or more lamps.

An increase in government spending on smart cities and the emergence of the smart cities concepts together lead to a surge in demand for the construction of the smart building. Therefore increase in the need for the smart building is anticipated to increase demand for energy saving infrastructure such as LED lighting fixtures, which leads to the growth of the lighting fixture market globally. With rapid changing style, appearances, trend, and fashion in the lighting industry, consumers with high disposable incomes are switching and replacing lighting products to adopt newly launch lighting product, which leads to unnecessary dumping of working lighting products, owing to which the concept of refurbished lighting fixture market is trending currently.

With the rising benefits of LED lighting, old metal halide fixtures are being replaced by LED lighting fixtures to attain better lighting effects, cost-saving amounts, and to promote energy-saving products. Replacing old technology with new technology is a key trend adopted by indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures that fuel the growth of the global lighting fixture market. Another growing trend in the LED lighting space is the concept of smart lighting. An increasing number of enterprises are adopting smart lighting solutions.

Incandescent

Halogen

HID

LFL

CFL

LED

Residential

Office

Outdoor

Architectural

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

