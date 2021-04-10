Leather Chemicals Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Leather Chemicals market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Leather Chemicals market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Leather Chemicals investments from 2021 till 2026.

TASA Group International, Chemtan Company, DyStar Group, Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd, Indofil Industries Ltd, Elementis PLC, Clariant, Schill Seilacher GmbH Co., Stahl International BV, Zschimmer Schwarz Co. KG, Papertex Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd, TEXAPEL, La among others.

The Leather Chemicals market revenue was 7933 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 10693 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2020-2025.

Leather chemicals are the chemicals used in the leather production processes; they can make animal skins firm and durable in the leather-making process. Generally, Leather chemicals are divided into four categories chemicals: tanning agents, greasing agents, coating agents, and other additives (including surfactants, preservatives, antifungal agents, fixing agents, and water and oil repellent for leather dyes, etc.)

The Leather Chemicals industry concentration is high; there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world and high-end products mainly from America and Europe. Worldwide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in American and Europe. The world-leading leather chemicals production is mainly in Asia, South America, and Europe such as BASF, Lanxess, and Stahl.

In recent years, the Leather Chemicals industry has been engaged in differentiation, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions, now the industry forms a high concentration of global market competition. At present, the top ten companies account for 44% of the global market share in Leather Chemicals fields.

After decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the currently more than 150 in which the number of sizable companies is about 30. They are mainly distributed in Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shanghai, Sichuan, Liaoning, Shandong, Tianjin, Anhui, and Hubei areas in which the Leather industry is prosperous and developed. The Leather Chemicals produced in China focus on middle and low products that are low-tech, while the high-end products are much less.

This report segments the global Leather Chemicals Market based on Types are:

Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals

Beamhouse Chemicals

Finishing Chemicals

Based on Application, the Global Leather Chemicals Market is Segmented into:

Footwear

Furniture

Automotive

Textile & Fashion

Others

Regions are covered By Leather Chemicals Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

