Hemp Seeds Market Growing Trends and Demands Analysis forecast 2020 to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Hemp Seeds market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Hemp Seeds market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Hemp Seeds investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Hemp Seeds Market:

HANF FARM, Hem Poland, Canah International, Agropro, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, LIAO LING Qiaopai Biotech, BAFA Neu GmbH, North American Hemp & Grain Co., Manitoba Harvest, HempFlax, Naturally Splendid among others.

The Hemp Seeds market revenue was 361 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 615 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.25% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat. hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins, and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches, and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

Market Insights:

In the last several years, the Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% from 2013 to 2017. In 2017, the Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.

The global average price of Hemp Seeds is in the increasing trend, from 15.45 USD/Kg in 2013 to 15.78 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of the global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The Hemp Seeds market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Hemp Seeds Market based on Types are:

Whole Hemp Seed

Shelled Hemp Seed

Based on Application, the Global Hemp Seeds Market is Segmented into:

Food

Industrial

Others

Regions are covered By Hemp Seeds Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

