Exclusive Report on Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Global automated breast ultrasound systems market was valued at US$ 724 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,900.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period.

Globally, high prevalence and increasing incidences of breast cancer are major market growth rendering factors for automated breast ultrasound systems market. Early menarche in certain countries, late menopause and lifestyles habits are some of the primary reasons behind increasing breast cancer incidences. According to Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and second most common among all types of cancers in men and women. As per recent statistics by BCRF, there were 2 million new cases of breast cancer around the world. High breast tissue density is the most painful and a potentially harmful disorder in women around the world. Absence of early diagnosis and screening holds high probability of cancer development. With increasing awareness regarding breast density issues among women, the demand for breast cancer diagnosis services and products will rapidly increase, especially in developed countries.

Major Market Players Profiled in the Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Report include:

Major industry participants in global automated breast ultrasound systems market include GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips, SonoCine Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., SuperSonic Imagine, Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co.Ltd., Toshiba Company, MetriTrack Inc., QView Medical, Inc. among others. New product launches, geographical expansion are some of the major strategies adopted by these players to gain a competitive edge.

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

Increasing Market invasion of new technologies.

Market challenge.

Stringent regulatory challenges in applications.

Market trend.

Rising demand in market.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Scope of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Market Sizing Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Decision Framework Drivers and Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

