Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market:

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Dali Wireless Inc., Harris Communications, Commscope Inc., Cobham Wireless, AT & T Inc., TE Connectivity, Solid Inc., MS Benbow & Associates, Axell, Crown Castle International Corporation, American Tower Corporation, B among others.

The Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market revenue was 2402 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 2951 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.49% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) involves the use of several antennas as opposed to one antenna to provide wireless coverage to the same area but with reduced total power and additional reliability.

Market Insights:

Wireless network performance is severely stressed by growing data usage and the dense penetration of always-connected smartphones and devices. As a result, providers have had to shift their focus from simply providing enough indoor coverage for voice calls to enabling wireless subscribers growing demand for bandwidth-intensive data applications. DAS and small-cell deployments are clearly emerging as complementary solutions to the existing macro cellular networks. DAS networks have simply become an integral and critical component of today’s integrated heterogeneous network architecture.

Carrier ownership held the largest size of the distributed antenna system market in 2017. In carrier ownership, there is no capital expenditure investment for the facility owner; the carriers take full authority of distributed antenna system installation and ownership. Under the carrier ownership model, indoor coverage has significant potential to claim a good return on investment (ROI). Hence, the high ROI attained in carrier ownership models for indoor DAS (iDAS) makes it a preferable ownership model.

The Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market based on Types are:

Carrier Wi-Fi

Small Cells

Organizing Networks (SON)

Based on Application, the Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market is Segmented into:

Public Venue

Industrial

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Regions are covered By Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

