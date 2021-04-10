Data Center Rack Pdu Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Leviton, Rittal, CyberPower Systems, Cisco

Global Data Center Rack Pdu Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Data Center Rack Pdu market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The global data center rack power distribution unit market size was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Data Center Rack Pdu industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Data Center Rack Pdu. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Rapid growth of the IT sector is fueling the demand for data center rack power distribution units. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, the IT-BPM sector in India was valued at USD 177 billion and is estimated to reach USD 350 billion by 2025. India is considered to be one of the important offshore destinations for IT organizations worldwide.

The key manufacturers covered in this report : Server Technology, Vertiv, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Leviton, Rittal, CyberPower Systems, Cisco, Methode Electronics, Eaton, Tripp Lite, Fuji Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Legrand (Raritan)

Segment by Type

Basic PDU

Metered PDU

Intelligent PDU

Switched PDU

Segment by Application

Electric Power Industry

Others

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

Data Center Rack Pdu Market Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

– The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

– The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Data Center Rack Pdu market report.

– The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

– The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Data Center Rack Pdu market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

– The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Data Center Rack Pdu Market report.

Available Customization:

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Data Center Rack Pdu?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Data Center Rack Pdu.

– Data Center Rack Pdu Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

