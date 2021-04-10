Data Center Construction Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Data Center Construction market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Data Center Construction market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Data Center Construction investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Data Center Construction Market:

Siemens, Holder Construction, Honeywell International, Assa Abloy, Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Vertiv, SimplexGrinnell (Tyco International), DPR Construction, Sunbird Software, Jacobs Engineering Group, AECOM, Turner Construction, Nlyte Softwar among others.

The Data Center Construction market revenue was 20167 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 34273 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.24% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression), and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial-scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Datacenter construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

Market Insights:

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire. Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient airflow, renewable energy resources, and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

A data center is used to house an enterprise IT infrastructure. They constitute the backbone of essential business operations. The demand for cloud-based services is increasing among enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies. Several industries are making use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The complexities associated with business applications have increased because of the enormous growth in data volumes. This has triggered a greater need for the construction and renovation of data centers. Enterprises are focusing on constructing green data centers to reduce power consumption and environmental impact. The construction of a data center includes design, architecture, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and incorporation of security mechanisms. Infrastructure certifications also play a vital role in the building of data center facilities.

Internet of things (IoT), which requires a data center, is experiencing tremendous growth. Data centers are more suitable for storing and processing data generated by devices connected to the internet, and also to meet the demand for real-time computing. Therefore, the market is set to witness an increase in data centers that are reliable and scalable in nature. The growing demand for cloud computing and big data analytics is also assumed to have an impact on this market, thereby driving the growth of the Latin America Data Center Construction market during the forecast period.

The Data Center Construction market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Data Center Construction Market based on Types are:

Wholesale Colocation Data Center

Retail Colocation Data Center

Based on Application, the Global Data Center Construction Market is Segmented into:

Shopping Center

Commercial Complex

Retail Group

Regions are covered By Data Center Construction Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Data Center Construction Market

-Changing the Data Center Construction market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Data Center Construction market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Data Center Construction Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

