Automotive Forgings Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Automotive Forgings market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Automotive Forgings market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Automotive Forgings investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Forgings Market:

Nanjing Automobile Forging Co. Ltd., S.A., CIE Automotive, NTN Corporation, India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Bharat Forge Limited, Dana Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Meritor Inc. among others.

The Automotive Forgings market revenue was 42049 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 53854 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.21% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die. Forging is often classified according to the temperature at which it is performed: cold forging (a type of cold working), warm forging, or hot forging (a type of hot working). For the latter two, the metal is heated, usually in a forge. Forged parts can range in weight from less than a kilogram to hundreds of metric tons.

Market Insights:

The segments of the global automotive forging market on the basis of type are closed die, open die, and rolled rings. Amongst them, the segment of closed die dominates in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to the par excellence performance and finish of products that are obtained using this process.

The key application segments of the global automotive forging market covered in this report are powertrain components, chassis components, transmission parts, and another part. Amongst all, powertrain components are the leading application segment of the market. The leading share of the powertrain components segment is ascribed to the expansion of the automobile industry to cater to the high demand for automobiles. The powertrain components segment held almost 48.21% of the global automotive forging market in terms of volume in 2017.

The Automotive Forgings market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Automotive Forgings Market based on Types are:

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings

Based on Application, the Global Automotive Forgings Market is Segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Others

Regions are covered By Automotive Forgings Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

