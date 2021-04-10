Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Market:

Toyota, Torotrak, Bosch, Honda, Beijing Automotive Industry, Fallbrook, Aisin Seiki, Chery, Wanliyang, JATCO, CVTCorp, Jiangsu & Rongda among others.

The Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market revenue was 189174 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 236617 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is a transmission that can change seamlessly through an infinite number of effective gear ratios between maximum and minimum values. This contrasts with other mechanical transmissions that offer a fixed number of gear ratios. The flexibility of a CVT allows the input shaft to maintain a constant angular velocity.

Market Insights:

In the last several years, the Global market of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) developed stably. In 2016, Global (production) Revenue of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is nearly 16.78 billion USD; the actual production is about 11.55 million units.

Japan is the largest consumption market, with consumption of more than half the market share in 2016. Following Japan, North America is the second-largest consumption market with a consumption market share of 25%.

Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is widely used in automotive made by Japanese manufacturers. The most proportion of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is automotive with a displacement of 1.5 L – 3 L.

The Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Market based on Types are:

Magnetic CVT

Ratcheting CVT

Hydrostatic CVT

Planetary CVT

Based on Application, the Global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Market is Segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regions are covered By Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

