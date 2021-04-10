Artificial Intelligence Market Research And Technology Outlook 2020 to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Artificial Intelligence market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Artificial Intelligence market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Artificial Intelligence investments from 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market:

Nvidia Corporation, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., DataRobot, AEye, CloudMinds Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, UBTECH Robotics, Inc., SenseTime, Blue River Tech, Intel Corporation, Anki, CognitiveScale, CloudWalk Technology Co., Ltd., Banjo, Clarifai, among others.

The Artificial Intelligence market revenue was 18770 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 187553 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 46.76% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Several different Artificial Intelligence technologies may be useful in telecoms These include:

Self-optimizing networks (SON), where the goals and limits of the network are set by designers, and the networks control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines to perform human-like tasks, allowing them to help to digitalize the business and to provide better customer engagement;

Software-defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

Market Insights:

Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Application segment consists of Customer Analytics, Network Security, Network Optimization, and Others. The customer Analytics segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 88.9% in 2018. In 2018, the Customer Analytics segment was estimated to 310.5 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period.

Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence in the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, RoA, etc. The United States is the dominant market in the global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market in terms of value. The United States Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market was estimated to be valued at 146.6 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period.

The Artificial Intelligence market can be divided based on product types and It's sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Artificial Intelligence Market based on Types are:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Application, the Global Artificial Intelligence Market is Segmented into:

Healthcare

BFSI

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Others

Regions are covered By Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Artificial Intelligence Market

-Changing the Artificial Intelligence market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Artificial Intelligence market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Artificial Intelligence Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

