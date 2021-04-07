Sparkling water Market survey (2021): SWOT analysis, Opportunities and Growth forecast till 2027|| by Type, Application, and Region || Post COVID-19 Analysis| Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2027

Sparkling water market is expected to grow at a rate of 7.30% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and changing consumer preferences are the major factors driving the growth of sparkling water market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

With the market study and Market research conducted within the wide ranging Sparkling water Market report, it becomes easy to work out sorts of consumers, their views about the merchandise , their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product.

Competitive Analysis: Global Sparkling water market

The major players covered in the sparkling water market report are PepsiCo, Nestlé, A.G. Barr, The Coca-Cola Company., CG Roxane, LLC, Tempo Beverage Ltd, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc, Ferrarelle, SANPELLEGRINO, Reignwood Investments UK Ltd, LaCroix Beverages, Inc. GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG , Mountain Valley Spring Water among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the utilization of established and advanced tools like SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Sparkling water Market report performs an assessment of the expansion rate and therefore the market price of Sparkling water industry supported market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Sparkling water Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Sparkling water Market Research Methodologies

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Sparkling water Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Sparkling water Market

5 Application Overview Of Global Sparkling water Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis